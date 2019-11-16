Dr. Eric Lederman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lederman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lederman, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Lederman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Lederman works at
Locations
Suburban Surgical Associates Inc.555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 265, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 911-4644
Baystate Medical Center Inc759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 794-8640
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lederman is an excellent doctor. He literally saved my life. I recommend him to anyone having a problem.
About Dr. Eric Lederman, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lederman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lederman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lederman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lederman works at
Dr. Lederman has seen patients for Colectomy and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lederman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lederman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lederman.
