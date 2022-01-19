Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Lazar, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Lazar, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Colum Presy Med Ctr
Dr. Lazar works at
Locations
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (908) 522-3523Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lazar removed my sons CPAM at 3 months old. After being discharged a few hours later he was crying hysterically I called dr. Lazar whom Called me back asap. I recommend him to everyone
About Dr. Eric Lazar, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- 1558334862
Education & Certifications
- Colum Presy Med Ctr
- New York University Medical Center
- Bellevue Hosp Ctr-Nyu
- Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazar accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.