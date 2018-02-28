Dr. Eric Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Lazar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Lazar works at
Locations
1
Boca Raton670 Glades Rd Ste 110, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 368-0235Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
North Boca Raton1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 212, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Directions (561) 989-9070Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
3
Boynton North Delray Dialysis2655 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 368-0235Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eric Lazar has been the vigilant guardian of my solitary kidney's health for the past 8 years. I highly recommend him. He is extremely knowledgeable, caring, sincerely interested in my well-being and has excellent bedside/chairside manners. One never feels rushed as he carefully takes the time to address any questions in addition to his thorough face-to-face examinations. He and his staff are very accessible and he personally returns his phone calls. I feel secure under his care.
About Dr. Eric Lazar, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1053352583
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazar works at
Dr. Lazar has seen patients for Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.