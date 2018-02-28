Overview

Dr. Eric Lazar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Lazar works at Shawnna M. Hampton, D.O., PLLC in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.