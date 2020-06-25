Overview

Dr. Eric Lawatsch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shawano, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Lawatsch works at Women's Care of Wisconsin in Shawano, WI with other offices in Appleton, WI and Neenah, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.