Dr. Eric Larue, MD

Pediatrics
5 (11)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Larue, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Larue works at MID FLORIDA CARDIOVASCULAR CENTER, WINTER HAVEN, FL in Winter Haven, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Florida Cardiovascular Center, Winter Haven, Fl
    400 Avenue K SE Ste 5, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 294-3111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchitis
Nasopharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Bronchitis
Nasopharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD

Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 15, 2018
    He is amazing, he cares about his patients and is always available when there is an emergency. Highly recommended.
    Brian in Winter Haven, FL — Jul 15, 2018
    About Dr. Eric Larue, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902829708
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larue has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larue works at MID FLORIDA CARDIOVASCULAR CENTER, WINTER HAVEN, FL in Winter Haven, FL. View the full address on Dr. Larue’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Larue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

