Dr. Eric Larson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Larson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Larson works at
Locations
Raymond Orzechowski, DMD, PLLC280 Pleasant St Ste 4, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 228-5420Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Larson is by far the best neurologist I have ever had. Due to transportation issues and living so far from his practice, 10 years ago I had to switch doctors. Within those ten years I had 4 neurologist, throughout the seacoast. The fundamental issue each of those doctors had, they never listened. They were too set in their ways to invest in my individual needs. Today Dr. Larson renewed my faith in the medical field. He gave me his undivided attention and truly listen to everything I said to him. I left the office today with an action plan in place and a sense of easy. Thank you Dr. Larson about caring for your patients. It’s truly appreciated!
About Dr. Eric Larson, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1841386968
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
