Dr. Eric Larson, MD

Neurology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Larson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Larson works at Raymond Orzechowski, DMD, PLLC in Concord, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Raymond Orzechowski, DMD, PLLC
    280 Pleasant St Ste 4, Concord, NH 03301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 228-5420
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Tremor
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test

Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 28, 2019
    Dr. Larson is by far the best neurologist I have ever had. Due to transportation issues and living so far from his practice, 10 years ago I had to switch doctors. Within those ten years I had 4 neurologist, throughout the seacoast. The fundamental issue each of those doctors had, they never listened. They were too set in their ways to invest in my individual needs. Today Dr. Larson renewed my faith in the medical field. He gave me his undivided attention and truly listen to everything I said to him. I left the office today with an action plan in place and a sense of easy. Thank you Dr. Larson about caring for your patients. It’s truly appreciated!
    Henri — Aug 28, 2019
    About Dr. Eric Larson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841386968
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larson works at Raymond Orzechowski, DMD, PLLC in Concord, NH. View the full address on Dr. Larson’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

