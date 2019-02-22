Overview

Dr. Eric Laro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Laro works at Salem Health Skyline Clinic in Salem, OR with other offices in Dallas, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.