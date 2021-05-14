See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Sterling Heights, MI
Dr. Eric Langer, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Langer, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. Langer works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-county Endocrinology
    38731 Mound Rd Ste 200, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 939-8480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dehydration
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Dehydration
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter

Dehydration Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 14, 2021
    Very thorough and very impressive. Dr. Langer knows what he’s doing. What a gift
    About Dr. Eric Langer, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720003718
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Langer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Langer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Langer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Langer works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Sterling Heights, MI. View the full address on Dr. Langer’s profile.

    Dr. Langer has seen patients for Dehydration, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Langer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

