Overview

Dr. Eric Lang, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Addictive Diseases. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lang works at Champaign Dental Group in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Wall Pain Syndrome, Tension Headache, Diabetes Mellitus and Secondary along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.