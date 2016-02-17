Dr. Lancaster has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Lancaster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Lancaster, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Lancaster works at
Locations
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3606
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Conducted EMG. Explained every step. Took the time to provide findings he would report. He, his tech assistant and all staff helpful. It takes a patient one minute to see why Dr. Lancaster has a 5 star rating. Really great not to feel like a lab rat during an appointment with a neurologist. I have a long way to go, but Dr. Lancaster is at least putting me on a good track. How was my experience? Thank YOU, Dr. Lancaster.
About Dr. Eric Lancaster, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1851456016
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
