Dr. Eric Lamarre, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Lamarre works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Tracheal Surgery and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.