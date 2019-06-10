Overview

Dr. Eric Kusseluk, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.



Dr. Kusseluk works at Rebecca Baxt M.d. PC in New York, NY with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.