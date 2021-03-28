Dr. Eric Kung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Kung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Kung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Kung works at
Locations
1
Premier Medical Group, Stamford, CT1 Blachley Rd Ste 2, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-4464
2
Stamford Health Medical Group Inc29 Hospital Plz Ste 602, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-4464
3
High Quality Home Therapy30 Buxton Farm Rd Ste 230, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 968-1799
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kung diagnosed a rare side effect from chemo when no other Dr could. His bedside manner was great for me and my family.
About Dr. Eric Kung, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.