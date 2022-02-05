Dr. Eric Kuhn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Kuhn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Kuhn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Kuhn works at
Locations
-
1
The Urology Group - Surgery Center2000 Joseph E Sanker Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 841-7400Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Urology Group - West Side3301 Mercy Health Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 841-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuhn?
Dr Kuhn is the best. Always kind and takes time with you.
About Dr. Eric Kuhn, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1780620047
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuhn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuhn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuhn works at
Dr. Kuhn has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuhn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.