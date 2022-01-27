See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Eric Kropf, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Kropf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Union.

Dr. Kropf works at TEMPLE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Temple University Hospital
    3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 707-2111
  2. 2
    Zone E Boyer Building
    3509 N Broad St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 707-2111
  3. 3
    Temple Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    11000 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 592-3200
  4. 4
    Vincera Institute
    1200 Constitution Ave Ste 110, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 592-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Atrium Health Union

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Runner's Knee
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Runner's Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 27, 2022
    It has been 12 years since he performed a right shoulder labrum repair and I am still pain free. He was kind, patient, and informative before and after my surgery. I was always able to reach him for any questions or concerns. A fantastic doctor! Thank you for your time and effort.
    Patrick Clark — Jan 27, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Kropf, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1538361076
    Education & Certifications

    • Sports Medicine and Shoulder Surgery-University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center, 2009
    Residency
    Residency
    • UPMC
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • Villanova University
    Board Certifications
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Kropf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kropf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kropf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kropf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kropf works at TEMPLE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kropf’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kropf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kropf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kropf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kropf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

