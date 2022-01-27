Dr. Eric Kropf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kropf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Kropf, MD
Dr. Eric Kropf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Union.
Temple University Hospital3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-2111
Zone E Boyer Building3509 N Broad St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-2111
Temple Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine11000 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions (267) 592-3200
Vincera Institute1200 Constitution Ave Ste 110, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions (267) 592-3200
- Atrium Health Union
It has been 12 years since he performed a right shoulder labrum repair and I am still pain free. He was kind, patient, and informative before and after my surgery. I was always able to reach him for any questions or concerns. A fantastic doctor! Thank you for your time and effort.
- Sports Medicine and Shoulder Surgery-University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center, 2009
- Orthopaedic Surgery-University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center, 2008
- UPMC
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Villanova University
