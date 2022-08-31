See All Psychiatrists in Leominster, MA
Dr. Eric Kosinski, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Kosinski, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eric Kosinski, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leominster, MA. 

Dr. Kosinski works at FELDMAN GERALDINE MD OFFICE in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Jordan E. Scott M.d.
    50 Memorial Dr Ste 206, Leominster, MA 01453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 840-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heywood Hospital
  • UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kosinski?

    Aug 31, 2022
    First off: -He is hardly ever 5 minutes late to an appointment yet will give you all the time and atteniton you deserve. -If you call the office the staff is extremely friendly and ALWAYS pick up the phone. They ALWAYS relay my messages to the doctor. I will ALWAYS get a call back that day. -He discusses all options and leaves the decisions in my hands. Because I trust him so much and his suggestions have always been the right ones I usually deffer to his judgement. Before I found him: I was bounced around from one psychiatrist to another. Each for different reasons. Some would never call me back, some were downright rude, others wouldnt even consider prescribing meds that I had been on for a while. Then I found Eric. He is completely different. Totally understanding, very compationate and communicates well. This allows for us to have a deep understanding of each other and his insight has allowed me to continue my meds while adjusting them in a smart, well articulated manner.
    Brian — Aug 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Kosinski, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Kosinski, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kosinski to family and friends

    Dr. Kosinski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kosinski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Kosinski, MD.

    About Dr. Eric Kosinski, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881747822
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Kosinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kosinski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kosinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kosinski works at FELDMAN GERALDINE MD OFFICE in Leominster, MA. View the full address on Dr. Kosinski’s profile.

    Dr. Kosinski has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosinski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Kosinski, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.