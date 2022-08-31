Dr. Eric Kosinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Kosinski, MD
Dr. Eric Kosinski, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leominster, MA.
Jordan E. Scott M.d.50 Memorial Dr Ste 206, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 840-0400
- Heywood Hospital
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
First off: -He is hardly ever 5 minutes late to an appointment yet will give you all the time and atteniton you deserve. -If you call the office the staff is extremely friendly and ALWAYS pick up the phone. They ALWAYS relay my messages to the doctor. I will ALWAYS get a call back that day. -He discusses all options and leaves the decisions in my hands. Because I trust him so much and his suggestions have always been the right ones I usually deffer to his judgement. Before I found him: I was bounced around from one psychiatrist to another. Each for different reasons. Some would never call me back, some were downright rude, others wouldnt even consider prescribing meds that I had been on for a while. Then I found Eric. He is completely different. Totally understanding, very compationate and communicates well. This allows for us to have a deep understanding of each other and his insight has allowed me to continue my meds while adjusting them in a smart, well articulated manner.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1881747822
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kosinski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosinski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosinski has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosinski.
