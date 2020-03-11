See All General Surgeons in Englewood, CO
Dr. Eric Kortz, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (28)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Kortz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Kortz works at Swedish Family Medicine in Englewood, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Inguinal Hernia and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SurgOne
    601 E Hampden Ave Ste 470, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 789-1877
    SurgOne, PC
    10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 217, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 789-1877

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ileus
Inguinal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Ileus
Inguinal Hernia
Incisional Hernia

Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Nanoknife Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 11, 2020
    I had to had a hepatic cyst removed from my liver. Dr. Kortz was suggested as "one of the two best" in Denver for surgery of this nature. He was thorough, kind, and explained everything to ensure I knew what was going on. On the day of surgery, he was told how much pain I was in and how nervous I was and met me at the hospital to ensure I was in good care, and ready to go. He involved my husband in both pre and post-op conversations and I had no complications from the surgery. He was top notch throughout, and I would recommend him, and his office, highly.
    Betsy P. — Mar 11, 2020
    About Dr. Eric Kortz, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1225127053
    Education & Certifications

    • National Cancer Institute, NIH
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Kortz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kortz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kortz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kortz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kortz has seen patients for Ileus, Inguinal Hernia and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kortz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kortz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kortz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kortz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kortz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

