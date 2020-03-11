Overview

Dr. Eric Kortz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Kortz works at Swedish Family Medicine in Englewood, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Inguinal Hernia and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.