Overview

Dr. Eric Kodish, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Kodish works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.