Dr. Eric Knoll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Knoll, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Dr. Knoll works at
Locations
Center for Metabolic & Hormonal Disord9002 N Meridian St Ste 222, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 844-7059
Champaign Dental Group5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 405, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 844-7059
Putnam County Hospital1542 S Bloomington St, Greencastle, IN 46135 Directions (317) 844-7059Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pmSunday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a surgeon!!!!!!!! What do you all expect???? I have heard from several people now that he is a top notch surgeon. I quite frankly do not need a Dr. to hold my hand and baby talk me to make me like him! If he can do what he is called to do, which is surgery that is what I want him to be good at. NOT the social aspect of things!!! My son will be having surgery with him tomorrow and I couldn't feel more at ease knowing that Dr. Knoll will be doing his surgery!
About Dr. Eric Knoll, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1083771331
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knoll has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knoll accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knoll works at
Dr. Knoll has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knoll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Knoll. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knoll.
