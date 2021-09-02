See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Eric Knochenhauer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Knochenhauer, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eric Knochenhauer, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with U Ala

Dr. Knochenhauer works at Island Reproductive Services in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robin Hilsenrath, MD
Dr. Robin Hilsenrath, MD
8 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
8 (186)
View Profile
Dr. Tony Tsai, MD
Dr. Tony Tsai, MD
8 (255)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Island Reproductive Services
    237 RICHMOND VALLEY RD, Staten Island, NY 10309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 948-6110
    Monday
    6:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:45am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Richmond University Medical Center
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Blood Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Blood Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Knochenhauer?

    Sep 02, 2021
    This is my second pregnancy with Dr. Knochenhauer. He is very knowledgeable and will listen to all your questions with care. I’m very happy with my experience and appreciate all he has done. I highly recommend Dr. Knochenhauer and his team!
    Marie S. — Sep 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Knochenhauer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Knochenhauer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Knochenhauer to family and friends

    Dr. Knochenhauer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Knochenhauer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Knochenhauer, MD.

    About Dr. Eric Knochenhauer, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295749430
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ala
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Knochenhauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knochenhauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knochenhauer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knochenhauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knochenhauer works at Island Reproductive Services in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Knochenhauer’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Knochenhauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knochenhauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knochenhauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knochenhauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Knochenhauer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.