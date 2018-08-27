Overview

Dr. Eric Knapp, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic



Dr. Knapp works at Radiology Incorporated in Elkhart, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Inguinal Hernia and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.