Dr. Eric Knapp, DO
Overview
Dr. Eric Knapp, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Knapp works at
Locations
Elkhart General Hospital600 East Blvd, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 523-3264
Elkhart Clinic LLC303 S Nappanee St, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 296-3220
Saint Joseph Urology-mishawaka611 E Douglas Rd Ste 309, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-6232
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable; performed double inguinal hernia, explained the procedure clearly-of course he met with me prior to and after the surgery, very calming and professional. Extremely pleased with the outcome.
About Dr. Eric Knapp, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- University of Michigan
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knapp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knapp has seen patients for Appendicitis, Inguinal Hernia and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Knapp speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapp.
