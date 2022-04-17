Dr. Eric Kline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Kline, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Kline, MD is an Urology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Kline works at
Locations
1
The Vancouver Clinic2525 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 882-2778Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
2
Vancouver Clinic Battle Ground2005 W Main St, Battle Ground, WA 98604 Directions (360) 882-2778
3
Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center2211 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 487-1000
- 4 700 NE 87th Ave Ste 370, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 882-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience and he’s a great doctor. Feel very comfortable and confident working with him.
About Dr. Eric Kline, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kline has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kline works at
Dr. Kline has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.