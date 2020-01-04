Dr. Eric Kleinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Kleinstein, MD
Dr. Eric Kleinstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
South Florida Surgical Specialists - Margate2825 N State Road 7 Ste 300, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 601-4896
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
My appointment with Dr. Kleinstein was refreshingly informative and more importantly, one of the most positive Doctors office experiences I have had! He took the time to answer all of my questions and address any of my concerns. I was treated with the utmost respect from a Dr who truly cared and did not once look at the clock. Time was not even a factor. Dr. Kleinstein took a human approach to being a caregiver and a trusted Doctor. Thank you!
- Brooklyn South Surgical|UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Kleinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleinstein works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.