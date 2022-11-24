Dr. Eric Kleinbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Kleinbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Kleinbaum, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Locations
Millennium Physicians4015 Interstate 45 N Ste 230-1, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (281) 805-3960
Millennium Physicians18488 I-45 South, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (281) 805-3958
Millennium Physicians506 Medical Center Blvd Ste 304, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (281) 317-3790Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kleinbaum gives us his full attention. He gladly answers our questions without appearing rushed. Knowledge and compassionate.
About Dr. Eric Kleinbaum, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1932140159
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
