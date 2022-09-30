See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Olympia, WA
Dr. Eric Klein, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Klein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Capital Medical Center.

Dr. Klein works at Laboratory Corporation of America in Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Laboratory Corporation of America
    110 Delphi Rd NW Ste 101, Olympia, WA 98502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 352-2909

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Multicare Capital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gastritis
Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Ringworm
Rosacea
Shingles
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Tension Headache
Tinea Versicolor
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 30, 2022
    He has kept me alive for nearly 35 years, in spite of me not being a very good patient. I love the guy
    Vaughn Marston — Sep 30, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Klein, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083612568
    Education & Certifications

    • La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klein works at Laboratory Corporation of America in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Dr. Klein’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

