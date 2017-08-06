Dr. Eric Kirschner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirschner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Kirschner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Kirschner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Kirschner works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Murray Hill (Adult Medicine)38 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirschner?
I've trusted Dr. K for almost 13 long years ever since my last PCP retired! While my pain management quack trying to murder me by over prescribing me oral morphine, he was the one always tried his best to keep my head above water & he still continuing on!!
About Dr. Eric Kirschner, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1902953490
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
- Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirschner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirschner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirschner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirschner works at
Dr. Kirschner has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirschner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kirschner speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirschner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirschner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirschner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirschner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.