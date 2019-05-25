Dr. Eric Kirker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Kirker, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Kirker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Kirker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Specialty Surgery PC5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 511, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 962-1020Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Providence Mother Joseph Plaza9427 SW Barnes Rd Ste 593, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-8670Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirker?
He is an angel, a champion for the weak...thank you for giving my father a chance to make a recovery
About Dr. Eric Kirker, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1013005461
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirker works at
Dr. Kirker has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.