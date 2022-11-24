See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Eagan, MN
Dr. Eric Khetia, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Eric Khetia, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eric Khetia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and United Hospital.

Dr. Khetia works at Summit Orthopedics in Eagan, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Matthew Houdek, MD
Dr. Matthew Houdek, MD
8 (11)
View Profile
Dr. William Shaughnessy, MD
Dr. William Shaughnessy, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Saris, MD
Dr. Daniel Saris, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Orthopedics: Eagan Clinic
    2620 Eagan Woods Dr, Eagan, MN 55121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 968-5201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
  • United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Khetia?

    Nov 24, 2022
    Doctor Khetia is the best provider I have ever met. He performed my surgery. The follow up was done in a way that I left with so much confidence that my knee would be fine.
    Anonymous — Nov 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Khetia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Khetia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Khetia to family and friends

    Dr. Khetia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Khetia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Khetia, MD.

    About Dr. Eric Khetia, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427038371
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arthoscopic Surgery and Sports Medicine-New England Baptist Hospital-Boston, Massachusetts
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Orthopedics Surgery, University Of Kansas-Wichita
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Missouri-Kansas City
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Khetia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khetia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khetia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khetia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khetia has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khetia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khetia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khetia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khetia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khetia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Khetia, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.