Cardiothoracic Surgery
Dr. Eric Keyser, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Keyser works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    2656 Edith Ave, Redding, CA 96001

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Medical Center Redding
  St. Bernardine Medical Center

Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Dandelion Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 10, 2021
    Dr. Keyser saved my dads life. the word "surgery" is scary. I was so anxious and terrified but reading other patients reviews under Dr. Keyser's name relieved me and reassured me that my dad was under good hands. Forever grateful of Dr. Keyser and his team. My dad is 62 and he had a massive heart attack on the 11th and needed a triple bypass heart surgery on Feb 13, 2021. My dad is currently recovering well and I'm so glad everything went okay. Dr. Keyser has my outmost respect and I would more than 100% recommend him to anyone in need of heart bypass surgery.
    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    29 years of experience
    English, French
    1083723803
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Montreal General Hospital
    McGill University
    McGill University, Physics, Cum Laude
    Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Dr. Eric Keyser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Keyser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keyser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Keyser works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Keyser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keyser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keyser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

