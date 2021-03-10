Dr. Eric Keyser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keyser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Keyser, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Keyser, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Keyser saved my dads life. the word "surgery" is scary. I was so anxious and terrified but reading other patients reviews under Dr. Keyser's name relieved me and reassured me that my dad was under good hands. Forever grateful of Dr. Keyser and his team. My dad is 62 and he had a massive heart attack on the 11th and needed a triple bypass heart surgery on Feb 13, 2021. My dad is currently recovering well and I'm so glad everything went okay. Dr. Keyser has my outmost respect and I would more than 100% recommend him to anyone in need of heart bypass surgery.
About Dr. Eric Keyser, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Montreal General Hospital
- McGill University
- McGill University, Physics, Cum Laude
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
