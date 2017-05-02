Dr. Eric Kessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Kessler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Kessler, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Libertyville, IL. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Cardiac EP Consultants900 Technology Way Ste 220, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 367-7171
Condell Medical Center801 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 362-2900
Aurora Medical Center Kenosha10400 75th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 948-6630
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I suffer from A-FIB. In 2014, I volunteered to have Dr. Kessler perform the "Lariat" procedure to eliminate a breeding ground for clots that could cause a stroke. I believe I was the first patient to have the procedure performed by Dr. Kessler. He did great, no stroke, after 3 years. I have been off blood thinners since the day after the surgery. He has followed up on my progress on a regular basis. I greatly respect his professionalism and expertise. I would highly recommend Dr. Kessler.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1922256601
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessler has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Third Degree Heart Block and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.