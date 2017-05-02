Overview

Dr. Eric Kessler, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Libertyville, IL. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Kessler works at Advocate Medical Group in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Kenosha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Third Degree Heart Block and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.