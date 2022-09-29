Dr. Eric Keefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Keefer, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Keefer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.
Overview
Locations
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Woodbury45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 422-8080Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Garden City1101 Stewart Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 536-2800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Lynbrook444 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Massapequa660 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Merrick1728 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Rockville Centre36 Lincoln Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Bohemia3480 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia, NY 11716 Directions (631) 289-0338
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn’t be happier with doctor Keefer, he was very thorough and compassionate to my complaints. He did a complete shoulder repair and now my shoulder is better than new. He takes his time in explaining his procedure, he even took out about 10 photos of the surgery and explained each one in detail. Thanks to Dr. Keefer and his staff, you are all wonderful
About Dr. Eric Keefer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1215949284
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- Lenox Hill Hosp, Orthopedic Surgery
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Ohio State University College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keefer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keefer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keefer has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Keefer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.