Dr. Eric Kauffman, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Kauffman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Locations
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 845-4155Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Would definitely recommend. Caring staff and Dr. Kaufman seemed concerned for my well being
About Dr. Eric Kauffman, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kauffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kauffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kauffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kauffman has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kauffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Kauffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kauffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kauffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kauffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.