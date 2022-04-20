Overview

Dr. Eric Kau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Kau works at University of Southern California in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Epididymitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.