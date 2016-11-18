See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Plano, TX
Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eric Kaplan, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Kaplan works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Eric R. Kaplan M.d. P.A.
    6130 W Parker Rd Ste 112, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 981-7715
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Familial Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Removal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 18, 2016
    Dr Kaplan was very attentive and practical with the approaches toward healing. When surgery was required, he went above and beyond and fixed not only my main issue, but also fixed unrelated issues when there. I can't recommend him enough.
    Jason K in Plano, TX — Nov 18, 2016
    About Dr. Eric Kaplan, MD

    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kaplan’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

