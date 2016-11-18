Dr. Eric Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Kaplan, MD
Dr. Eric Kaplan, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Eric R. Kaplan M.d. P.A.6130 W Parker Rd Ste 112, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-7715Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- MultiPlan
Dr Kaplan was very attentive and practical with the approaches toward healing. When surgery was required, he went above and beyond and fixed not only my main issue, but also fixed unrelated issues when there. I can't recommend him enough.
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- Presbyterian Hospital Of Dallas
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
