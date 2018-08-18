Overview

Dr. Eric Kanter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Scheie Eye Inst-U Penn



Dr. Kanter works at Retina Vitreous Consultants in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.