Dr. Kanter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Kanter, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Kanter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Scheie Eye Inst-U Penn
Dr. Kanter works at
Locations
Retina Vitreous Consultants349 E Northfield Rd Lowr LEVEL5, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 716-0123
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing. Can't say enough about this doctor. kind, thorough, honest, and an amazing surgeon, to say the least. saved my daughter from what would have been an extremely bad result had we followed another doctor's advice. trust your gut! get a second opinion. thank you, Dr. Kanter.
About Dr. Eric Kanter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French
- 1558365411
Education & Certifications
- Scheie Eye Inst-U Penn
- New York Medical College
- Winthrop-University Hospital (New York)
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanter works at
Dr. Kanter has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanter speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.