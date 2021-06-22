Overview

Dr. Eric Kalish, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Kalish works at Delaware Surgical Group in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.