Overview

Dr. Eric Kagel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Kagel works at Eric M Kagel, M.D. in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.