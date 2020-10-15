Dr. Eric Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Johnston, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Johnston, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Locations
Locations
Eye Care Solutions477 N El Camino Real Ste C202, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 631-3500
Duly Health and Care17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 226-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Johnston is my other opthmologist. I have several disorders so I see a doctor at northwestern hospital Due to my autoimmune disorders. However, I really like Dr Johnston. He is quick witted, smart, articulate. He also adjust his visits snd medication to accommodate my other eye specialists. His staff is top notch also. Best of all no waiting 3 hours to see him.
About Dr. Eric Johnston, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1114916053
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Stye and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.