Overview

Dr. Eric Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Elkhart General Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at IU Health Goshen Heart & Vascular Center in Goshen, IN with other offices in Elkhart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

