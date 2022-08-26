Overview

Dr. Eric Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at S Andrew Schwartz MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Clavicle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.