Dr. Eric Johnson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson works at S Andrew Schwartz MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Clavicle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UCLA Medical Center
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 755, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 319-1234
    100 Med Plz Ste 755, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Clavicle Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Clavicle Fracture

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 26, 2022
    It has almost been sixteen years to date that I was involved in a pedestrian auto trauma accident and I was blessed and fortunate to have Dr. Eric Johnson on call that evening. I am walking today due to the amazing work that Dr. Johnson did and still does today. I thank him each and every time I see him in the Hospital as I am a volunteer. I have recommended Dr. Johnson to many people and everyone sings his praises like I do daily! Thank you Dr. Johnson.
    Kit Spikings — Aug 26, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Johnson, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225135999
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Porte De Choisy
    • University Hannover
    • University of Utah
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
