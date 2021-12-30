Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Johnson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Apex Cardiology PC45 Resnik Rd Ste 202, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-0754
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth275 Sandwich St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated by Dr Johnson for the past two years. And although I have some serious heart issues, I have felt safe and confident, with Dr Johnson as my cardiologist. He is thorough, an expert in his field, never rushed, great bedside manner and truly cares for his patients. (Even to the point of calling me at home on several occasions).
About Dr. Eric Johnson, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1184610958
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
