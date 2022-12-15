See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Overview

Dr. Eric Jepson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, Prowers Medical Center, Uchealth Grandview Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Jepson works at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group
    4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 632-7669
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    South Campus
    1259 Lake Plaza Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 632-7669

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • Prowers Medical Center
  • Uchealth Grandview Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 295 ratings
    Patient Ratings (295)
    5 Star
    (289)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Jepson has performed both elbow repair surgery and most recently, a complete knee replacement. I would highly recommend him for any procedure. He is kind, compassionate, thorough and professional.
    JD Anderson — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Jepson, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1518934678
    Fellowship
    • Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    Internship
• Michigan State University
    Medical Education
• KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Pomona Coll
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Jepson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jepson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jepson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jepson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jepson works at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Jepson’s profile.

    Dr. Jepson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jepson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    295 patients have reviewed Dr. Jepson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jepson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jepson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jepson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

