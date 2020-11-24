Overview

Dr. Eric Jensen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.



Dr. Jensen works at Cornerstone Medical Group in Dalton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.