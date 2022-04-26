Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Jenkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Jenkins, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Locations
Methodist Brain and Spine Institute1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 152, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 948-7700
Medhealth4560 Lake Ridge Pkwy Ste 300, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Directions (214) 948-7700
Dallas Pain Consultants252 Matlock Rd Ste 234, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (214) 948-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jenkins is an excellent pain management specialist. He is kind and listens well. At the end of each visit, he asks whether I have any questions and takes the time to explain my condition and options.
About Dr. Eric Jenkins, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1295970309
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.