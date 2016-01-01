See All Neurologists in Muscle Shoals, AL
Overview

Dr. Eric Jenkie, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Muscle Shoals, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine - Virginia Campus and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.

Dr. Jenkie works at Singing River Dentistry in Muscle Shoals, AL with other offices in Normal, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1LIFE Neurology Center
    1919 Woodward Ave, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 898-6190
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Advocate Medical Group Neurology
    1302 Franklin Ave Ste 2500, Normal, IL 61761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 268-2791

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Helen Keller Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Eric Jenkie, DO

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1922448042
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hospital-Detroit, Mi
    • Advocate Bromenn Medical Center-Neurology
    • Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine - Virginia Campus
    • University of North Alabama
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Jenkie, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jenkie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jenkie has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Jenkie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

