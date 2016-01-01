Dr. Eric Jenkie, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Jenkie, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Muscle Shoals, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine - Virginia Campus and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.
1LIFE Neurology Center1919 Woodward Ave, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661 Directions (256) 898-6190Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Advocate Medical Group Neurology1302 Franklin Ave Ste 2500, Normal, IL 61761 Directions (309) 268-2791
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Helen Keller Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Eric Jenkie, DO
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1922448042
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital-Detroit, Mi
- Advocate Bromenn Medical Center-Neurology
- Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine - Virginia Campus
- University of North Alabama
- Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkie works at
Dr. Jenkie has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jenkie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.