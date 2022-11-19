Dr. Eric Jeffries, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeffries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Jeffries, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Jeffries, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Jeffries works at
The Neurology Center10750 Columbia Pike Ste 600, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 562-7200
The Neurology Center8555 16th St Ste 310, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 562-7200
Right Care Pediatrics Inc.2730 University Blvd W Ste 410, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 562-7200
THE NEUROLOGY CENTER, Chevy Chase, MD5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1720, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 562-7200
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Even though Dr Jeffries had my notes, he has me tell him my current problem. I didn’t feel rushed. He offered insight into what was going on and what tests might be helpful.
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790757045
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Dr. Jeffries has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffries accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeffries has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeffries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jeffries speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffries. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffries.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeffries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeffries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.