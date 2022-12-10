Dr. Eric Jamrok, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamrok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Jamrok, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Jamrok, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Jamrok works at
Locations
Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates1675 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 749-4154Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates30265 Commerce Dr Unit 104, Millsboro, DE 19966 Directions (302) 629-4787
Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates - Berlin314 Franklin Ave Ste 502, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (410) 641-0202
Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates - Ocean Pines11107 Cathage Rd Unit 101, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (410) 749-4154
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Priority Partners
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I previously saw a specialist with two issues, and received really no help at all. Dr. Jamrock watched me walk, explained my toe joint issue and my hammertoe as to why it happened, then gave me a simple toe splint to wear. The minute I put it on was the first time I had seen my hammer toe lay flat in two years….amazing. I walked out of there and have been doing my 20,000 steps the last two days with the hammer toe laying flat, making for a much more comfortable gait. I am very grateful.
About Dr. Eric Jamrok, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Indiana University
