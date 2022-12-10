See All Podiatrists in Salisbury, MD
Dr. Eric Jamrok, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Jamrok, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.

Dr. Jamrok works at Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Millsboro, DE and Berlin, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates
    1675 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 749-4154
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates
    30265 Commerce Dr Unit 104, Millsboro, DE 19966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 629-4787
  3. 3
    Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates - Berlin
    314 Franklin Ave Ste 502, Berlin, MD 21811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 641-0202
  4. 4
    Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates - Ocean Pines
    11107 Cathage Rd Unit 101, Berlin, MD 21811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 749-4154

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Priority Partners
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 10, 2022
    I previously saw a specialist with two issues, and received really no help at all. Dr. Jamrock watched me walk, explained my toe joint issue and my hammertoe as to why it happened, then gave me a simple toe splint to wear. The minute I put it on was the first time I had seen my hammer toe lay flat in two years….amazing. I walked out of there and have been doing my 20,000 steps the last two days with the hammer toe laying flat, making for a much more comfortable gait. I am very grateful.
    Doreen Palatka — Dec 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Eric Jamrok, DPM
    About Dr. Eric Jamrok, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649284381
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Undergraduate School

