Dr. Eric James, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric James, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Riverview, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
BayCare Medical Group Ortho - Riverview10141 Big Bend Rd Ste 206, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 877-6748
360 Orthopedic435 Commercial Ct, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 951-2663
BayCare Medical Group Ortho Tampa, FL2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 320, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 877-6748Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
BayCare Medical Group Ortho - Lutz4211 Van Dyke Rd Ste 200, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 877-6748
Sarasota Orthopedic Associates4319 20th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 951-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Dr James was very helpful, and has a very relaxed personality. We would recommend him to anyone needing a great Orthopedic Doctor.
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- U Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Orlando Regional Healthcare
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- University of Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
