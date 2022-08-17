Dr. Eric Jaakola, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaakola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Jaakola, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eric Jaakola, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Finch University School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Jaakola works at
Locations
Foot and Ankle Center of the Rockies, LLC4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 440, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0901Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Colorado
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
They treat me like family. And always address problems if needed!
About Dr. Eric Jaakola, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1104818061
Education & Certifications
- American College of Foot and Ankle Surgery
- Finch University School Of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery

