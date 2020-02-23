See All General Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Eric Hungness, MD

Gastroenterological Surgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Hungness, MD is a Gastroenterological Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterological Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hungness works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation-general Surgery
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 17-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-4837
    Digestive Health Center
    259 E Erie St Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-5620

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Achalasia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 23, 2020
    Dr Hungness performed my gastric sleeve surgery October 2019 and I had no complications or complaints. He is an excellent surgeon and explains everything well.
    Elise — Feb 23, 2020
    About Dr. Eric Hungness, MD

    • Gastroenterological Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336193283
    Education & Certifications

    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    • University Of Cincinnati Hospital
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Hungness, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hungness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hungness has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hungness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hungness works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Hungness’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hungness. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hungness.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hungness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hungness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

